Sports World Reacts To Dick Vitale's Big Health News

LAS VEGAS, NV - MARCH 06: Sportscaster Dick Vitale (C) dances with members of the Gonzaga Bulldogs band before the championship game of the West Coast Conference basketball tournament between the Bulldogs and the Brigham Young Cougars at the Orleans Arena on March 6, 2018 in Las Vegas, Nevada. The Bulldogs won 74-54. (Photo by Ethan Miller/Getty Images)

It's been a long, hard battle for legendary broadcaster Dick Vitale, but America's favorite college basketball voice received some outstanding news on Wednesday.

Taking to Twitter, Dickie V revealed that he's officially cancer free.

"Dr Rick Brown just notified me with my results of my major Pet Scan & told me news I wish EVERY cancer patient can hear," Vitale shared. "He said 'Dick u have gone from being in remission to being CANCER FREE!' Thank u to ALL of YOU that have sent me [prayers]."

The entirety of the sports world was right there to celebrate.

"Yesssss this is amazing!" said Elle Duncan. "Praise God."

"This is #awesomenewsbaby!" commented The V Foundation. "Your 'Don’t Ever Give Up' spirit is incredible. We are so happy about this big win!"

"Best news ever!" tweeted Pam Cvotkin. "Ring that bell, Dickie V!"

"YES!!!!" replied Peter Rosenberg.

"Awesome baby!!!! Way to go, Dickie V!" commented Scott Abraham.

"He’s a PTP’er!" said Chris Ognonnaya. "AWESOME BABY!"

Congrats Mr. Vitale! We can't wait to see you back.