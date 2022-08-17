Sports World Reacts To Dick Vitale's Big Health News
It's been a long, hard battle for legendary broadcaster Dick Vitale, but America's favorite college basketball voice received some outstanding news on Wednesday.
Taking to Twitter, Dickie V revealed that he's officially cancer free.
"Dr Rick Brown just notified me with my results of my major Pet Scan & told me news I wish EVERY cancer patient can hear," Vitale shared. "He said 'Dick u have gone from being in remission to being CANCER FREE!' Thank u to ALL of YOU that have sent me [prayers]."
The entirety of the sports world was right there to celebrate.
"Yesssss this is amazing!" said Elle Duncan. "Praise God."
"This is #awesomenewsbaby!" commented The V Foundation. "Your 'Don’t Ever Give Up' spirit is incredible. We are so happy about this big win!"
"Best news ever!" tweeted Pam Cvotkin. "Ring that bell, Dickie V!"
"YES!!!!" replied Peter Rosenberg.
"Awesome baby!!!! Way to go, Dickie V!" commented Scott Abraham.
"He’s a PTP’er!" said Chris Ognonnaya. "AWESOME BABY!"
Congrats Mr. Vitale! We can't wait to see you back.