Sports World Reacts To Diplomat's Brittney Griner Update

US WNBA basketball superstar Brittney Griner sits inside a defendants' cage before a hearing at the Khimki Court, outside Moscow on July 27, 2022. - Griner, a two-time Olympic gold medallist and WNBA champion, was detained at Moscow airport in February on charges of carrying in her luggage vape cartridges with cannabis oil, which could carry a 10-year prison sentence. (Photo by Alexander Zemlianichenko / POOL / AFP) (Photo by ALEXANDER ZEMLIANICHENKO/POOL/AFP via Getty Images) ALEXANDER ZEMLIANICHENKO/Getty Images

If Brittney Griner is going to return to the United States, a deal will need to be made with Russia.

Sergei Ryabkov, Russia’s Deputy Foreign Minister, made headlines this week because of his comments about Griner.

When asked if a prisoner swap is possible before the end of the year, Ryabkov replied, "There always is a chance."

Ryabkov continued, "Regrettably, there have been a few occasions when it seemed that a decision in favor of it was about to be made, but it never happened."

This update from Ryabkov has sparked a handful of reactions from the sports world.

"Brittney Griner is still in jail and most likely will be for some time. Russia has refused one prisoner exchange already," one person said.

"Bring her home," another person wrote.

"Not for Viktor Bout," a third Twitter user commented.

The Biden administration has been vocal about bringing Griner back home. For now though, a deal is not imminent.

Griner has been detained in Russia since February. Earlier this month, she was transferred to a penal colony.