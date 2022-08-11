Sports World Reacts To Disturbing Vanessa Bryant Trial News

Kobe Bryant's wife Vanessa Bryant arrives to speak during the "Celebration of Life for Kobe and Gianna Bryant" service at Staples Center in Downtown Los Angeles on February 24, 2020. - Kobe Bryant, 41, and 13-year-old Gianna were among nine people killed in a helicopter crash in the rugged hills west of Los Angeles on January 26. (Photo by FREDERIC J. BROWN/AFP via Getty Images)

An invasion of privacy trial against Los Angeles County officially began this Wednesday.

In September 2020, Vanessa Bryant filed a lawsuit, alleging that first responders at the scene of the tragic helicopter crash that killed Kobe Bryant, Gianna Bryant and seven others shared photos of their remains.

Bryant's attorney, Luis Li, told jurors on Wednesday that first responders' pictures of the crash became "visual gossip" viewed "for a laugh."

"They were shared by deputies playing video games," Li said. "They were shared repeatedly with people who had absolutely no reason to receive them."

Though it's not a surprise, the sports world is disgusted by this claim.

"I would NEVER want to have photos of this accident," one person tweeted. "I never want to imagine or see him in that way, protecting his daughter. A horrible image to have in your mind."

"Of course they were. The cops were showing those pictures to people at the bar," another person wrote. "Photos of the dead and burned bodies of the victims in their last moments, being used for conversation starters and laughs is as despicable as you get as a human."

Li hammered home the point that Bryant has been dealing with emotional distress since she found out that pictures of the crash were being shared by first responders.

"Jan. 26, 2020, was the worst day of Vanessa Bryant's life. The county made it much worse," Li said. "They poured salt in an open wound and rubbed it in."

We'll continue to provide updates on this trial when they're available.