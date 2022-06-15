Sports World Reacts To Disturbing Youth Umpire News

ARLINGTON, TEXAS - JUNE 05: A shot of a baseball on the mound before the game between the Seattle Mariners and the Texas Rangers at Globe Life Field on June 05, 2022 in Arlington, Texas. (Photo by Tim Heitman/Getty Images) Tim Heitman/Getty Images

Earlier this week, the baseball world learned that a youth baseball game in New Jersey ended with a serious physical altercation.

Earlier this month, a 13-and-under game in a U.S. Amateur Baseball League (USABL) tournament in Branchburg, New Jersey turned ugly. According to a report from USABL, an umpire threw out a coach and then matters turned very serious.

The coach allegedly approached the umpire and punched him in the face. The umpire had his jaw fractured in two places.

Fans couldn't believe what they were reading.

"There are very, very few issues like these at the 18U level. It seems like the majority of these scenes (and the ones I’ve heard in the Seattle area) and predominantly 13-14U and Under. Coaches: Stop ruining the game for the kids!" one fan said.

"We are headed towards all out chaos folks. It is becoming a dangerous walk back to your car as an umpire ! This MUST stop and soon!" another fan said.

"We have all seen this. I've seen many parents become abusive towards referees & umpires. It seems to be getting worse. Stand up to it. Tell them to stop. It's horrendous this umpire was attacked," said a third fan.

The unnamed coach and the team he was coaching have since been banned from the USABL.