Sports World Reacts To Donald Trump Cheating Allegation

On Tuesday, Donald Trump declared himself the winner of the Senior Club Championship at Trump International Golf Club.

“Competed against many fine golfers and was hitting the ball long and straight," Trump wrote. "The reason that I announce this on fabulous TRUTH is that, in a very real way, it serves as a physical exam, only MUCH tougher. You need strength and stamina to WIN, & I have strength & stamina – most others don’t. You also need strength & stamina to GOVERN!”

This announcement from Trump came as a shock to many people because he didn't even play in the first round of the tournament.

According to the Daily Mail, the other members on the golf course noticed that Trump had a five-point lead heading into the second day.

Two days before the tournament even started, Trump said he had a "strong round" on the course. That round was ultimately used as his first-round score.

Fast forward to this Wednesday, and Trump is getting ripped to shreds on social media.

"Not a surprise but the first time I have seen open criticism," one person said.

Another person wrote, "I would expect no less from Trump and his family."

"Lines up with LIV golf perfectly," Tom Watson tweeted.

"He has never equalled Kim Jong-il's record of 38-under with 11 holes-in-one on a 7,700-yard course, but at his rate of improvement, I think it's do-able," Cam Cole joked.

Trump has not yet responded to these cheating allegations. If he does, his response will most likely be issued on his social media platform.