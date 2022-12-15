Sports World Reacts To Donald Trump's Claim About Brittney Griner

PHOENIX, AZ - OCTOBER 10: Brittney Griner #42 of the Phoenix Mercury looks on during the game against the Chicago Sky during Game One of the 2021 WNBA Finals on October 10, 2021 at Footprint in Phoenix, Arizona. (Photo by Michael Gonzales/NBAE via Getty Images) Michael Gonzales/Getty Images

Donald Trump has made his opinion on the Brittney Griner trade extremely clear.

The former president of the United States lambasted the trade, claiming he could have made one during his time in office, but he chose not to.

“I turned down a deal with Russia for a one-on-one swap of the so-called Merchant of Death for Paul Whelan,” said Trump. “I wouldn’t have made the deal for a hundred people in exchange for someone that has killed untold numbers of people with his arms deals. I would have gotten Paul out, however, just as I did with a record number of other hostages. The deal for Griner is crazy and bad. The taking wouldn’t have even happened during my Administration, but if it did, I would have gotten her out, fast!"

Unsurprisingly, the Trump-Griner conversation has sparked plenty of reactions on social media.

Dallas Cowboys star Micah Parsons apologized for what he said.

"My last tweet was no shot at Brittney Griner. I’m super happy she’s back home as she should be. I just have family who have served and it’s crazy to me the President wouldn’t bring him home too. I’m the furthest thing from a trump supporter but I’m not a fan of Biden either," he wrote.

Other fans, meanwhile, have had critical messages for Trump supporters.

"All these MAGAs complaining about Brittney Griner’s release and how Biden left a Marine behind conveniently forgot that tRump’s FBI convicted a Russian spy and let her go back to Russia after 5 months and received absolutely nothing in return. I wonder why?" one fan wrote.

Others, meanwhile, say the trade was a bad one.

Regardless, Griner is back home safe in the United States. She's even getting back into basketball.

There will be a lot of talk around Griner's trade, but at the end of the day, she's an American and now she's home safe.