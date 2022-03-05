Sports World Reacts To Duke vs. UNC Starting On Another Channel

ESPN has been hyping up Coach K’s final game at Cameron Indoor Stadium for weeks. But now that the time has officially come, the network wasn’t even able to start it’s broadcast one time.

With a scheduled matchup between No. 21 Texas and No. 6 Kansas bumping right up against tonight’s tipoff between Duke and North Carolina, there wasn’t much room for error.

The worst case scenario happened for ESPN as the matchup between the Longhorns and Jayhawks went into overtime.

As a result, the first few minutes of tonight’s highly-anticipated rivalry matchup is taking place on ESPN2.

“It’s shocking how bad @espn has f’d up the final #CoachK game. Having to switch to ESPN2 or the app, which in my case is showing the Spanish broadcast? Wtf,” one fan wrote.

“@ESPN You are stupid for not switching the kansas OT to UNC/Duke. One of the most watched games in history and you’re not even showing it. Losers,” another added.

Coach K playing on ESPN2 in his final game😹😹😹 — Johnny Davis Enjoyer (@RobertWeber1229) March 5, 2022

Wildest part is the “game” is the least interesting aspect! Sure, got it on ESPN2 for tip, but who cares? I’m not a duke or unc fan, so the game < historical relevance of K retirement/celebration. They have 43+ cameras and 5 tv trucks there today. Rough. — Brett Fera (@brettfera) March 5, 2022

Once the overtime matchup between Kansas and Texas comes to a conclusion, Duke-UNC will be moved back over to ESPN.