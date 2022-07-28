Sports World Reacts To Dwight Howard, WWE News

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - MARCH 26: Dwight Howard #21 of the Washington Wizards looks on from the bench during the first half of the game against the Los Angeles Lakers at Staples Center on March 26, 2019 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Yong Teck Lim/Getty Images)

On Thursday afternoon, former NBA star Dwight Howard made a surprising appearance at a WWE tryout in Nashville.

His appearance was documented by reporter Arash Markazi, who spoke with Howard about the tryout. According to the report, Howard might legitimately try to join the WWE.

"Dwight Howard was a surprise participant at the WWE Tryout in Nashville today," Markazi said. "He told me he legit wants to join the WWE one day. Dwight Howard didn’t just cut this one promo and leave. He’s been here for hours. He’s now cutting promos with the other attendees at the WWE Tryout in Nashville."

Fans were stunned by the tryout, but could definitely see Howard joining the WWE.

"That is both surprising and not surprising," an Orland Magic blog said.

"I may actually watch wrestling again if he gets signed NGL," another fan said.

Some fans think he could be pretty good.

"Honestly if Dwight didn’t have back issues he’d actually be pretty good. He’s not the athlete he used to be but still a freak by normal standards," the fan said.

Should Dwight join the WWE?