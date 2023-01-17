Sports World Reacts To Embarrassing Celebrity Jeopardy! Moment

CULVER CITY, CA - APRIL 17: Game show host Alex Trebek rehearses his lines on the set of the "Jeopardy!" Million Dollar Celebrity Invitational Tournament Show Taping on April 17, 2010 in Culver City, California. (Photo by Amanda Edwards/Getty Images)

Another terrible Celebrity Jeopardy! moment took place a couple of days ago.

A question was asked regarding the famous "Field of Dreams" movie, which is one of the greatest sports movies in existence. The contestants were asked to fill in the blank for "the Corn State" and they failed at answering it.

Actress Torrey DeVitto was first to buzz in and thought the answer was Wisconsin. Candace Parker, who's a top player in the WNBA, then buzzed in and thought the answer was Nebraska but was wrong.

Actor Patton Oswalt was unable to come up with an answer before time ran out. Of course, the true answer was Iowa.

Sports fans are shocked that nobody was able to answer this very easy question.

"Nobody knows anything about us....and c'mon Patton, you're up $2800, and you don't even have a guess?" another tweet read.

It might be time for these three celebrities to watch "Field of Dreams" if they haven't already.