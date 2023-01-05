Sports World Reacts To Embarrassing College Basketball Delay
The Texas A&M men's basketball program had a hilarious screwup before its game against Florida on Wednesday night.
The team forgot their uniforms at the team hotel so the game had to be put in a delay. They were also assessed a technical foul due to the error.
College basketball fans on social media think this is absolutely hilarious.
"A&M’s whole athletic department in shambles," another tweet read.
Florida got to make a free throw before the game even started because of that error.
Despite that, the Aggies seem to be doing just fine. They're currently up by three just a little over halfway into the first half.
The game is currently being televised by ESPN.
Hopefully, the equipment manager has a good explanation for why this happened on Thursday.