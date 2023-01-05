Sports World Reacts To Embarrassing College Basketball Delay

SAN JOSE, CALIFORNIA - MARCH 22: Head coach Buzz Williams of the Virginia Tech Hokies reacts to a play against the Saint Louis Billikens during their game in the First Round of the NCAA Basketball Tournament at SAP Center on March 22, 2019 in San Jose, California. (Photo by Ezra Shaw/Getty Images)

The Texas A&M men's basketball program had a hilarious screwup before its game against Florida on Wednesday night.

The team forgot their uniforms at the team hotel so the game had to be put in a delay. They were also assessed a technical foul due to the error.

College basketball fans on social media think this is absolutely hilarious.

"A&M’s whole athletic department in shambles," another tweet read.

Florida got to make a free throw before the game even started because of that error.

Despite that, the Aggies seem to be doing just fine. They're currently up by three just a little over halfway into the first half.

The game is currently being televised by ESPN.

Hopefully, the equipment manager has a good explanation for why this happened on Thursday.