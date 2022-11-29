Sports World Reacts To Embarrassing Stephen A. Smith Video

MEMPHIS, TENNESSEE - MARCH 23: ESPN Stephen A. Smith before the game between the Memphis Grizzlies and the Brooklyn Nets at FedExForum on March 23, 2022 in Memphis, Tennessee. (Photo by Justin Ford/Getty Images) Justin Ford/Getty Images

Stephen A. Smith was running a bit late to the "First Take" set on Tuesday morning.

The ESPN personality was curiously missing when co-host Molly Qerim opened the show. But she was happy to report a Stephen A. sighting, showing video of Smith jogging along the pier to get into the building with security holding his bag.

The sports world reacted to the hilarious Stephen A. clip on social media.

"Lmaoooooo."

"Dawg lol."

"He just like me fr," a user replied. "Except I don’t run and don’t have a job."

"They got the mf working 25 jobs," a viewer laughed.

"It all comes back full circle," another pointed out.

"Stephen A. making a grand entrance:"

"Why he's [casual] jogging like that," another user tweeted.

It wasn't long before Stephen A. was back in his usual spot at the "First Take" debate desk, but that NYC traffic finally caught up to ESPN's leading man.