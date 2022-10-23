Sports World Reacts To Embarrassing Yankees Ticket News

NEW YORK, NY - OCTOBER 16: A general view as the national anthem is performed before Game Three of the American League Championship Series between the Houston Astros and the New York Yankees at Yankee Stadium on October 16, 2017 in the Bronx borough of New York City. (Photo by Michael Heiman/Getty Images)

With the New York Yankees on the brink of elimination, ticket prices for Game 4 of the ALC have reportedly fell through the floor.

According to MLB on FOX (via TickPick), tickets have fallen from $211 to a reported $20.

The sports world reacted to the Yanks' embarrassing ticket news on Sunday.

"Nonstop flight to NYC is 1hr 40 min….game is at 7:00…tickets are $20….AND you get to watch the Yankees lose in game 4??" one user asked. "Baseball gods really tempting us today…"

"Deserved this team is stinky doodoo," another fan said. "Thank Judge for masking most of this teams problems during the regular season."

"If you want to see what all the hype that kept interrupting college football was in person, tickets to Aaron Judge's last game as a Yankee are dirt cheap!" tweeted RedditCFB.

"Bad sports town," another said.

Tough times in the Bronx.