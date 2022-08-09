Sports World Reacts To Emotional Little League World Series Moment

SOUTH WILLIAMSPORT, PA - AUGUST 24: Team Asia-Pacific bats against the Great Lakes Team from Chicago, Illinois during the Little League World Series Championship game at Lamade Stadium on August 24, 2014 in South Williamsport, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Rob Carr/Getty Images)

Sometimes, with all the ugliness in sports and in the world in general, we need a little reminder of the brighter side of life.

We got one this afternoon in the championship of the Little League World Series Southwest Region. With his team up 3-2 and runners on first and second, the pitcher for the Pearland (Tex.) Little League squad accidentally beaned the hitter he was facing to load the bases.

Not surprisingly, he was shaken up. After all, he just hit his competitor in the head and was in the middle of struggling to get through the inning.

As the youngster on the mound began to break down, the Tulsa (Okla.) batter who had been hit exhibited a remarkable display of sportsmanship. He left first base during a stoppage in play, walked to the mound and put his arms around the kid who had moments earlier accidentally drilled him.

"You're doing great," he could be heard saying. This example of pure kindness has touched many who watched it unfold live or caught the replay of the exchange on social media.

Simply put, this was awesome, and we can't blame you if you teared up a little bit watching it.

No matter how this game turns out, both of these kids and their teams won today.