Sports World Reacts To Erin Andrews' Major Business Announcement

On Tuesday, veteran sports broadcasting personality Erin Andrews expanded her women's sports apparel brand into the MLB world.

The Fox Sports sideline reporter announced a new partnership between Major League Baseball and her clothing line, "WEAR by Erin Andrews."

"Hey @MLB fans!!!! We’ve got you covered! FINALLY!! @WEARbyEA," she wrote.

The sports world took to Twitter to react to this news.

"Can’t wait for some mariners gear," one fan wrote.

"Sharing with my wife (she'll love this)," another added.

Andrews first launched her brand back in 2019. The clothing line started with products featuring names and logos of the NFL's 32 teams. It's since expended to the NBA, NHL and select NCAA schools.

The MLB was the final holdout of the four major sports leagues. A future partnership was first hinted when WEAR dropped two Los Angeles-inspired T-shirts before this year's MLB All-Star game in LA.

According to Women's Wear Daily, a full MLB line featuring more than two dozen teams will launch before this year's postseason and will be sold on Fanatics, MLB.com and in team stores. The line will include T-shirts, tank tops, sweatshirts, long-sleeved shirts, a dress, leggings and a lounge set

“I’m beyond thrilled to have Wear by Erin Andrews expand to Major League Baseball,” Andrews said. “It’s a true full-circle moment for me as I grew up as a fan of the game and spent years covering the sport, including the MLB All-Star Game and World Series. I’m excited at the opportunity to offer some of our most popular styles so women have more options to express their love of America’s pastime in a comfortable and fashion-forward way.”