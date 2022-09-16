Sports World Reacts To Erin Andrews' Terrifying Moment

SEATTLE, WASHINGTON - OCTOBER 07: Sportscaster Erin Andrews looks on before the Seattle Seahawks and Los Angeles Rams game at Lumen Field on October 07, 2021 in Seattle, Washington. (Photo by Steph Chambers/Getty Images)

Earlier this week, Erin Andrews revealed a terrifying moment that could have led to her death.

Andrews said she was on a conference call when her driver fell asleep at the wheel. She relived the experience in a recent episode of her podcast with fellow reporter Charissa Thompson.

“Moving. 65 miles an hour,” she said. “I am so thankful I put my phone on mute because we’re on a Zoom. I put my phone on mute and I go “ARE YOU EFFING SLEEPING?!” Wakes up, Clark Griswold, it was awful. So now I have the quarterback of the team I’m trying to work on, I’m trying to take notes. I have full blown anxiety. This is not the way I want to go down. This is not the way I want to die…”

Fans couldn't believe it.

"This is nuts.. Not sure I am just pulling over & getting this driver a coffee. I am pulling over and driving the car myself or getting another car," one fan said.

Others think Andrews is cursed - kind of.

"Is it just me or is Erin Andrews constantly getting into s***? Like girl, someone smited you," another fan said.

Thankfully Andrews is okay, but she likely won't be working with that driver again any time soon.