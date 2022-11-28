Sports World Reacts To ESPN's College Basketball Decision

SAN FRANCISCO, CA - FEBRUARY 05: A view of the logo during ESPN The Party on February 5, 2016 in San Francisco, California. (Photo by Mike Windle/Getty Images for ESPN)

It's the end of an era for a staple of ESPN's college basketball broadcasting.

According to the Big Ten Network's Andy Katz, "ESPN will announce today the [ACC-Big Ten] Challenge will end this week after 23 years and the [Big-12-SEC] Challenge will conclude in January after a 10-year run."

Adding, "A new ACC-SEC Challenge for men and women will start the week after Thanksgiving 2023."

The sports world reacted to the network's impending decision on Monday.

"What the f---?" asked Barstool Indiana.

"Regular trips to Cameron and Chapel Hill? Duke and North Carolina coming to Rupp. Ahhhhh.... YES PLEASE!!!!!!!!!" a Kentucky fan replied.

"Not surprising considering ESPN's absence from new media rights deal," another said. "The BIG challenge? Big Ten vs Big 12?"

"BRING THEM UK WILDCATS TO CAMERON INDOOR," a Blue Devils fan exclaimed.

"Thus ends KU playing Kentucky every single year," tweeted a Kansas fan. "Bittersweet."

"An ACC-SEC challenge you say?! Let’s go!" commented Alyssa Orange.

"It got complicated with new media rights deals," admitted Rob Dauster. "Let’s do this right: ACC-SEC Challenge. Big Ten-Big XII Challenge. And why not, let’s throw the Big East vs. the PAC-12 in there, too."

"I've loved the ACC-B1G challenge but it's exciting to think about Virginia playing Kentucky, Arkansas, Tennessee, Auburn, Alabama etc. in coming years," a UVA fan admitted.

Could be a fun future for ESPN's NCAA hoops coverage.