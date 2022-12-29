Sports World Reacts To ESPN's Major Announcement

SAN FRANCISCO, CA - FEBRUARY 05: A view of the logo during ESPN The Party on February 5, 2016 in San Francisco, California. (Photo by Mike Windle/Getty Images for ESPN)

ESPN's "This Is SportsCenter" campaign is making its return this week. And no, we're not kidding.

The first spot that ESPN will run shows United States Women’s National Team soccer stars Megan Rapinoe, Becky Sauerbrunn and Sophia Smith eating orange slices in front of Otto the Orange.

"SportsCenter" anchor Nicole Briscoe is also featured in this video.

It's fitting that ESPN will run this ad during the Capital One Orange Bowl this Friday.

Judging by the responses on social media, sports fans are ecstatic that "This is SportsCenter" commercials are back.

"I laughed so hard," one person said.

One fan called this announcement, "a post-Christmas miracle."

Another fan wrote, "They really put the USWNT and hometown hero Otto the Orange in the same ad, I am crying."

Laura Gentile, the executive vice president of commercial marketing at ESPN, released a statement on this exciting news.

"This is SportsCenter is iconic, and a campaign that everyone knows and loves. It is at the core of who we are at ESPN, and we’re thrilled it’s returning at a key time in the sports calendar," Gentile said. "This is SportsCenter featured timeless creative dating back to the mid-1990s, and it’s our job to uphold this standard and build upon it in new ways."

This Friday's debut will be the first "This is SportsCenter" ad since 2019.