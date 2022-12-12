Sports World Reacts To ESPN's Major Reunion Attempt

SAN FRANCISCO, CA - FEBRUARY 05: A view of the logo during ESPN The Party on February 5, 2016 in San Francisco, California. (Photo by Mike Windle/Getty Images for ESPN)

ESPN made waves earlier this year by bringing on Chris "Mad Dog" Russo as a frequent guest debater with Stephen A. Smith on First Take. But now it seems that they're trying to make even more noise with a reunion of two sports talk icons.

According to Andrew Marchand of the New York Post, ESPN previously attempted to reunite Russo with former longtime broadcast partner Mike Francesa on First Take. Francesa and Russo hosted the Mike and the Mad Dog sports talk show on WFAN in New York from 1989 to 2008, becoming one of the most listened to sports shows of all-time in their heyday.

Per the report, ESPN attempted to court Francesa in March - a few weeks after inking Russo to a deal. But it didn't come together for a number of reasons including an illness that Francesa suffered during the initial process.

However, Marchand also reported that ESPN is hoping to revive talks if Francesa is interested.

Sports fans are thrilled by the idea of seeing the two on First Take - if only to hear them scream at each other endlessly for the better part of two hours. Others think it would be hell on earth to watch:

These days Mad Dog Russo is mostly known for yelling, mispronouncing names and using dated references that go back to the black-and-white era of television.

Mike Francesa has been doing his own thing since he left his show at WFAN a few years ago. He's done podcasts, guest appearances on other shows and largely remained a sports curmudgeon.

Would you want to see Mike and Mad Dog reunite on First Take?