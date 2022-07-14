Sports World Reacts To ESPN's "My Wish" News

OAKLAND, CA - JANUARY 9: Stephen Curry #30 of the Golden State Warriors met with four boys from the Make a Wish Foundation during the teams practice on January 9, 2015 in Oakland, California. (Photo by Noah Graham/NBAE via Getty Images) Noah Graham/Getty Images

ESPN has announced that its "My Wish" series will return for a 15th season starting on July 17.

This season of "My Wish" will include visits from NFL, MLB and NBA stars. The Kansas City Chiefs, Golden State Warriors, Atlanta Braves and New York Giants will all be featured in it.

ESPN produces its "My Wish" series alongside Make-A-Wish. This partnership has been going on since 2006.

The sports media world is pleased to hear that "My Wish" is returning to SportsCenter as early as this weekend.

"Maybe the best stuff we air," ESPN's Steve Levy tweeted.

"Missed this series the past two years and glad it's back," Andy Hall said.

"One of my favorite things we do," Chris LaPlaca wrote. "Much respect to the teams/athletes who bring sunshine to these kids."

Make-A-Wish's goal is to create life-changing wishes for children with critical illnesses. Since 1980, it has granted more than 520,000 wishes worldwide.

ESPN will share videos of this year's "My Wish" visits on its social media platforms.