Sports World Reacts To Exciting Sydney McLaughlin News

EUGENE, OREGON, USA - JULY 22: Gold medalist Sydney Mclaughlin of Team United States celebrates after the Women's 400m Hurdles Final during the eighteenth edition of the World Athletics Championships at Hayward Field in Eugene, Oregon, United States on July 22, 2022. (Photo by Mustafa Yalcin/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images) Anadolu Agency/Getty Images

After breaking the 400m hurdles record four times in the last two years, Sydney McLaughlin is ready for a new challenge.

Saying in a recent interview with NBC Sports, “I don’t think we’re going to give up the 400m hurdles just yet, but we definitely want to expand to the 400m flat and just see what’s possible there.”

The sports world reacted to the possibility of McLaughlin expanding her dominance on Monday.

"Yes ma’am!!!" a fan replied.

"That world record doesn’t stand a chance," another said.

"Syd said she wants more necks to step on. Tell the girlies to start training harder."

"She’ll smoke that too."

"She 100% should," a user commented.

"Be afraid. Be very afraid," another warned.

After showing her flat potential in the 4x400m relay at worlds, its sounding like the 23-year-old will soon be checking off another major box in her remarkable career.

“That world record has stood for so long, and no one’s come even close to it ... So we definitely want to be able to try that and see what we can do there as well.”