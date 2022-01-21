Sports World Reacts To Friday’s Breanna Stewart News

Breanna Stewart has spent the entirety of her WNBA career in Seattle. Now an unrestricted free agent this offseason, her options are open and a change of venue could soon take place.

Stewart met with the New York Liberty in Los Angeles this week, per basketball insider Chris Haynes. The Liberty went all-in, bringing along the team’s owners, the full front-office staff and head coach Sandy Brondello.

Free agent WNBA superstar Breanna Stewart – in move that could end Seattle Storm tenure – met with New York Liberty this week in LA and it included owners Joe and Clara Tsai, full front office staff, business leads and head coach Sandy Brondello, league sources told @YahooSports. — Chris Haynes (@ChrisBHaynes) January 21, 2022

The Liberty are one star player away from probably being able to compete for a title. And who wouldn’t want to see Stewart and Sabrina Ionescu together in action?

“Whoa …. SI and Stewie in NYC ?” one fan said. “This would be better than the Knicks !”

Whoa …. SI and Stewie in NYC ? This would be better than the Knicks ! https://t.co/s1uNMRyAE3 — Tyrone Coppel (@MelloStylesTV) January 21, 2022 “Breanna Stewart, Betnijah Laney and Sabrina Ionescu on one team would be *insane*,” another commented. Breanna Stewart, Betnijah Laney and Sabrina Ionescu on one team would be *insane* https://t.co/fszGw9QCsX — Shehan Jeyarajah (@ShehanJeyarajah) January 21, 2022 “Breanna and Sabrina Yikes thats so dangerous. Thats like putting Bird and Taurasi on the same team if this happens. Instant Championship contenders as well,” a fan said. Breanna and Sabrina

Yikes thats so dangerous.

Thats like putting Bird and Taurasi on the same team if this happens.

Instant Championship contenders aswell

Lets go Liberty

I smell something special happening and its good too be a fan @iamMarshh

I know your seeing this 🙏🏀 https://t.co/XJATrx7xpo — loose change no dollaz (@LooseChange1023) January 21, 2022

Stewart could be playing in the Big Apple later this year, but leaving Seattle would be difficult for the star forward. She’s spent her entire WNBA career with the Storm.

There’s no doubt a Stewart-Ionescu duo would be capable of competing for championships, though.

The question is: does Stewart want one last ride alongside Sue Bird or does she have an eye to the future with Ionescu in New York? We’ll find out in coming weeks.