The Spun

What's trending in the sports world today.

»

Sports World Reacts To Friday’s Breanna Stewart News

Breanna Stewart playing for Team USA.LOS ANGELES, CA - JULY 25: Breanna Steward #9 of USA Basketball Women's National team during the game at Galen Center on July 25, 2016 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Jayne Kamin-Oncea/Getty Images)

Breanna Stewart has spent the entirety of her WNBA career in Seattle. Now an unrestricted free agent this offseason, her options are open and a change of venue could soon take place.

Stewart met with the New York Liberty in Los Angeles this week, per basketball insider Chris Haynes. The Liberty went all-in, bringing along the team’s owners, the full front-office staff and head coach Sandy Brondello.

The Liberty are one star player away from probably being able to compete for a title. And who wouldn’t want to see Stewart and Sabrina Ionescu together in action?

“Whoa …. SI and Stewie in NYC ?” one fan said. “This would be better than the Knicks !”

“Breanna Stewart, Betnijah Laney and Sabrina Ionescu on one team would be *insane*,” another commented.

“Breanna and Sabrina Yikes thats so dangerous. Thats like putting Bird and Taurasi on the same team if this happens. Instant Championship contenders as well,” a fan said.

Stewart could be playing in the Big Apple later this year, but leaving Seattle would be difficult for the star forward. She’s spent her entire WNBA career with the Storm.

There’s no doubt a Stewart-Ionescu duo would be capable of competing for championships, though.

The question is: does Stewart want one last ride alongside Sue Bird or does she have an eye to the future with Ionescu in New York? We’ll find out in coming weeks.

About Alek Arend

Alek is a Writer at The Spun.