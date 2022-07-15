Sports World Reacts To Friday's Brittney Griner Photo

PHOENIX, ARIZONA - OCTOBER 10: Brittney Griner #42 of the Phoenix Mercury prepares for game 1 of the WNBA Finals at Footprint Center on October 10, 2021 in Phoenix, Arizona. (Photo by Mike Mattina/Getty Images)

WNBA star Brittney Griner had another hearing in Russian court today, which means more photos of the imprisons basketball player have been made public.

A recent photo by Natalia Kolesnikova has gone viral in the United States today. It shows Griner holding up a recent photo her fellow WNBA players wearing her number with her name on their jerseys during the WNBA All-Star Game.

Griner has pleaded guilty to drug charges in Russia and faced upwards of a decade in prison. Diplomatic efforts are still underway to ensure her safe return.

Having seen the sad photo, many sports fans have taken to Twitter to show solidarity with Griner. They're all calling for Griner to be freed as soon as possible and commenting on how heartbreaking the photo is.

Brittney Griner has been in Russian prison since February. In years past it might have been a lot easier to bring an American citizen back home - but the diplomatic situation between the U.S. and Russia has changed dramatically since her arrest.

Russia's ongoing invasion of Ukraine led to a massive series of sanctions by the United States. As a result, diplomatic tensions are at the highest they've been in decades.

It will not be easy getting Griner out of Russia. Diplomacy is just about the only thing that can help her now.

We hope Griner gets out as soon as possible.