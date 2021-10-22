Sports World Reacts To Friday’s College GameDay News

ESPN College GameDay will travel to Los Angeles this weekend for a big-time Pac 12 matchup between the No. 10 Oregon Ducks and UCLA Bruins. And just like every week, the crew will welcome a special guest on set.

This week’s guest is a legendary Bruin graduate/ESPN broadcaster Bill Walton.

Through his years as a college basketball broadcaster for the network, Walton has developed a reputation as a love-him-or-hate-him personality famous for his off-topic rants and colorful descriptions.

For this reason, the announcement of Walton as this week’s guest picker has garnered a mixed bag of reactions from the college football world.

GameDay is ending just before 2 pm now. Here for it. https://t.co/MvjEDM1Ksb — David Ubben (@davidubben) October 22, 2021

This is getting out of hand… but I like it. https://t.co/2FF3hjUgU5 — John Canzano (@johncanzanobft) October 22, 2021

great day for a certain faction of people on twitter. horrible day for most other gameday watchers. https://t.co/eE4s0aMS4G — Fred Segal (@Frizz527) October 22, 2021

College Gameday is now going to have a runover time of like 30 minutes now. https://t.co/56qeunX5f9 — Evan Ludwig (@SmokeLudwig) October 22, 2021

Oh God no. What's the over/under of the term "conference of champions" being said? https://t.co/9eYVLyzvxh — 🅰️ (@City_903) October 22, 2021

Before embarking on his NBA career as the No. 1 overall pick, Walton solidified himself as one of the greatest college basketball players of all time. Under the legendary UCLA coach John Wooden, the superstar center won two consecutive national championships (1972, 1973) and three consecutive National Player of the Year awards — averaging 20.3 points and 15.7 rebounds per game through three seasons with the Bruins.

The UCLA fan-favorite will be welcomed with open arms as the GameDay crew kicks things off at the Rose Bowl Stadium tomorrow morning.

Aside from a puzzling loss to Fresno State last month, the Bruins are off to a solid start in their 2021 season. Coming off two straight wins against Pac 12 opponents Arizona and Washington, Chip Kelly’s squad is 5-2 on the year.

With their first loss of the season to Stanford a couple weeks back, the No. 10 Ducks are looking to keep their College Football Playoff dreams alive by running the table on the remainder of their conference schedule.

College GameDay will begin at 9 a.m. ET and the Oregon-UCLA game will kickoff at 3:30 p.m. ET.