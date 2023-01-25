Sports World Reacts To Gio Reyna's Performance Today

DORTMUND, GERMANY - JANUARY 22: Giovanni Reyna of Borussia Dortmund celebrates after scoring the team's fourth goal during the Bundesliga match between Borussia Dortmund and FC Augsburg at Signal Iduna Park on January 22, 2023 in Dortmund, Germany. (Photo by Lars Baron/Getty Images) Lars Baron/Getty Images

The last few months were interesting (to say the least) for USMNT striker Gio Reyna. But the 20-year-old striker has been having a stellar week at the club level.

In the 93rd minute of today's Bundesliga game between Reyna's Borussia Dortmund and rival Mainz 05, a corner kick turned into a header, which Reyna finished off with a lovely touch for a goal to give Dortmund a 4-3 go-ahead goal.

It marked the second game in a row where Reyna had the winning goal, with the other coming against FC Augsburg this past Sunday.

USMNT fans are thrilled for Reyna, though many have also taken to Twitter to express their outrage at his lack of use during their World Cup run:

Gio Reyna was given a reduced role for the USMNT by head coach Gregg Berhalter during the 2022 FIFA World Cup. He played only 52 minutes through four games - to the outrage of fans - as the team barely escaped the Group Stage before being crushed by the Netherlands in the Round of 16.

Since the end of the USMNT World Cup run, there have been a lot of reports about Reyna and Berhalter not seeing eye-to-eye (to put it mildly). But Reyna's recent form seems to suggest that there was nothing wrong with his form.

Does Reyna deserve a more permanent place on the USMNT starting XI moving forward?