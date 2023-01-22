Sports World Reacts To Gymnast's Perfect Ten Performance

Few things in sports, if any, are cooler to watch than a perfect ten performance from a gymnast.

We had one this week.

LSU Tigers gymnastics star Haleigh Bryant had a perfect ten at her team's meet earlier this week.

Video of her performance has gone viral.

"Haleigh Bryant with the SIXTH perfect 10 of her career 👏," ESPN's SportsCenter tweeted out.

Well done, Haleigh.

"THIS is perfection!" one fan wrote.

"She prolly practiced this 3 million times just for 1 moment…" one fan added.

"AND SHE’S FROM NORTH CAROLINA!!!" another fan added.

"10! 10! 10!" another fan wrote on social media.

It doesn't get much better than that, does it? Well done, Haleigh.