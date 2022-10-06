Sports World Reacts To Heartbreaking Brittney Griner Family News

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA - OCTOBER 08: Brittney Griner #42 of the Phoenix Mercury kisses her wife Cherelle Griner in the stands after the Mercury defeated the Las Vegas Aces 87-84 in Game Five of the 2021 WNBA Playoffs semifinals to win the series at Michelob ULTRA Arena on October 8, 2021 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Ethan Miller/Getty Images) Ethan Miller/Getty Images

Brittney Griner's wife, Cherelle Griner, has spoken on the phone with the WNBA star twice since she was arrested back in February.

The first call she said it was "delightful just to hear her voice." The second was not quite as pleasant.

"You could hear that she was not okay. If you think about just a person's suffering and when they have suffered to a max…she was at the max that day," Cherelle said during a recent interview with CBS Mornings.

She called the second phone call with Griner "most disturbing" phone call she'd ever experienced.

"I think I cried for about two, three days straight," she said. "It was the most disturbing phone call I'd ever experienced.

"It's just the most still, I think, moment I've just ever shared with my wife. I didn't have words."

The sports world took to Twitter to react to this troubling admission.

"This made my stomach hurt. Praying for BG & her wife hard," one fan wrote.

"TWO phone calls. That's it. Griner was detained in Russia on Feb. 17," another said.

"We must do all we can to bring BG home!" another added.

Griner, who's been sentenced to nine years in prison on drug smuggling charges, is still being detained in a Russian jail as she awaits an appeal hearing on October 25.