Sports World Reacts To Heartbreaking Brittney Griner Photo

WNBA star Brittney Griner was brought to court in Russia today for a hearing ahead of her criminal trial slated for this Friday. In the process, a new photo of the imprisoned basketball player was released - and it's heartbreaking.

On Monday, a photo of Griner being escorted by two guards was released to the public. It shows a handcuffed Griner being led along by two guards through a staircase.

Griner has been held in Russia on drug charges for several months. She faces up to 10 years in prison if convicted.

Unfortunately for Griner, Russian criminal courts are notoriously hard to get acquittals from. And even if she does get acquitted, Russian courts can still reverse the acquittal and imprison her anyway.

The sports world is heartbroken by the state Griner finds herself in. Everyone talking about it wants the same thing: For Griner to be freed and brought back to the United States.

It's not going to be easy for Brittney Griner to get back to the United States. Tensions between the U.S. and Russia are at their highest since the Cold War due to Russia's ongoing invasion of Ukraine.

At this point only diplomacy is going to get her out of Russia.

All we can do is hope that the State Department is able to negotiate her return as soon as physically possible.