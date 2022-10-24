Sports World Reacts To Heartbreaking Cheerleader Death News

LOUISVILLE, KY - SEPTEMBER 24: Louisville Cardinals mascot celebrates during the football game during the Louisville Cardinals game versus the USF Bulls on September 24, 2022, at Cardinal Stadium in Louisville, KY. (Photo by Chris Humphrey/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images) Icon Sportswire/Getty Images

Former Louisville and GymTyme cheerleader Eric Ortiz passed away over the weekend at the age of 30.

The death of Ortiz, a 10-time national champion, was unexpected. No cause has been released, but GymTyme confirmed the sad news on Monday.

"This Homecoming weekend turned out to be one none of us expected. One of our own beloved athletes, alumnae, and friends was called home," the cheerleading gym said.

"Eric Ortiz was a force when he joined our program. He could stunt, tumble, jump, dance, and perform with some of the greatest athletes that have ever stepped a shoe onto a cheer floor."

Tributes to Ortiz have been pouring in from around the sports world over the last few days.

"We would like to send our thoughts, prayers and condolences to the family and friends of Eric Ortiz who has passed away," said Cheer Confessions. "Many of you know him as a former U of Louisville/ Gymtyme athlete."

"Eric Ortiz won the cheerleading world championships at 30 years old, if that’s not iconic I don’t know what is," tweeted champion cheerleader Dillon Brandt.

"Sending love to Eric Ortiz’s family, the GymTyme family, and anyone who was a part of his life. Thinking of you all during this time," said Wisconsin Sports Heroics' Sarah Witherspoon.

"Being a male cheerleader in the 2010s was trying to be as good as Eric Ortiz. Sending love and light to all those who knew him,' added Denzel Alexander.

Our thoughts and prayers are with Ortiz's family and friends.