Sports World Reacts To Heartbreaking Horse Racing News

View of the horses running at the Kentucky Derby.(Photo by Andy Lyons/Getty Images)

The sports world suffered a devastating loss on Monday morning.

Kentucky Derby winner Medina Spirit passed away due to an apparent heart attack after working five furlongs this morning at Santa Anita.

After Medina Spirit won the Kentucky Derby, it finished third in the Preakness stakes before not being allowed to run at Belmont.

That was because The New York Racing Association suspended the horse’s trainer Bob Baffert due to other horses that failed drug tests in the past that he had trained.

Medina Spirit also ended up testing positive for betamethasone in early May, which is a drug commonly used to treat pain and inflammation in horses but is illegal on race day in Kentucky.

Despite that controversy, the sports world was obviously still heartbroken after this news came out and reacted as such.

Our thoughts go out to the people who were lucky enough to be around him.

