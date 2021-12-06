Sports World Reacts To Heartbreaking Horse Racing News

The sports world suffered a devastating loss on Monday morning.

Kentucky Derby winner Medina Spirit passed away due to an apparent heart attack after working five furlongs this morning at Santa Anita.

After Medina Spirit won the Kentucky Derby, it finished third in the Preakness stakes before not being allowed to run at Belmont.

That was because The New York Racing Association suspended the horse’s trainer Bob Baffert due to other horses that failed drug tests in the past that he had trained.

Medina Spirit also ended up testing positive for betamethasone in early May, which is a drug commonly used to treat pain and inflammation in horses but is illegal on race day in Kentucky.

Despite that controversy, the sports world was obviously still heartbroken after this news came out and reacted as such.

Truly terrible news. RIP Medina Spirit. — Matt Bernier (@bernier_matt) December 6, 2021

RIP Medina Spirit. You deserved so much more. https://t.co/EQT11MsC6Q — Racing Dudes (@racing_dudes) December 6, 2021

Such terrible news about Medina Spirit today. My thoughts and prayers are with all who were lucky enough to be around him. 🙏🐎🥲 — Sean Patrick Nolan (@SPNnation74) December 6, 2021

BREAKING – Multiple reports that #KyDerby winner Medina Spirit died this morning while training in California. A sad end to a talented horse who will have a place in history no matter the final result of the legal challenges to his Derby win. — Lane Gold (@lanegold) December 6, 2021

Kentucky Derby first place finisher Medina Spirit suffered a sudden death after working five furlongs this morning at Santa Anita, Dr. Jeff Blea, @caCHRB equine medical director, has confirmed. — Ray Paulick (@raypaulick) December 6, 2021

I have no words. Rest in peace, Medina Spirit. You were the first Kentucky Derby winner I ever got to do photos of while you wore your yellow saddle cloth and thundered around Churchill Downs. My heart is broken. I love you, big guy. pic.twitter.com/raBphaeWKf — Anika Miskar Photography (@seattleracing) December 6, 2021

I’ve bet a lot of money on this sport. I love horse racing but enough is enough. Until Bob Baffert is suspended and licenses are revoked then I am from this moment not betting a single dollar on horse racing. Medina Spirit deserved better — Cameron Roberts (@CDRCam) December 6, 2021

Just an awful day for the sport. RIP Medina Spirit. I truly hope this brings about an honest examination of where we are in the sport because without horses, we don’t have a sport. Their health and safety should always be the #1 priority. #RIPMedinaSpirit #HorseRacing — Matthew (@failedtomenace) December 6, 2021

Kentucky Derby winner Medina Spirit died this morning at Santa Anita on the track. Could be sudden death. Siren went off as horses were working out. Horse emergency van went out right past the finish line. Very sad. — eric sondheimer (@latsondheimer) December 6, 2021

Our thoughts go out to the people who were lucky enough to be around him.