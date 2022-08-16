Sports World Reacts To Heartbreaking Little League Injury News

SOUTH WILLIAMSPORT, PA - AUGUST 28: Members of the Mid-Atlantic Team from New York celebrate after defeating the Asia-Pacific team from South Korea 2-1 to win the Little League World Series Championship Game at Lamade Stadium on August 28, 2016 in South Williamsport, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Rob Carr/Getty Images)

A Little League player is fighting for his life after he accidentally fell from a bunk bed in Williamsport.

Easton Oliverson was gearing up to play for the Snow Canyon Little League team before he suffered a fractured skull according to his uncle Spencer Beck.

Beck then spoke to TMZ Sports and said that Oliverson was peacefully sleeping when he fell out of the bed and hit his head. He was then rushed to the hospital where he underwent immediate surgery.

The sports world is praying for a speedy recovery for Oliverson.

Little League World Series officials released a statement on Monday after news of the accident got reported.

"At the request of his family, Little League International encourages all to join us in keeping the Snow Canyon Little League player and his family in our thoughts and prayers, as we wish for a full and complete recovery," the statement read.

Our thoughts go out to Oliverson's family and friends during this time.