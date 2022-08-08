Sports World Reacts To Heartbreaking Olivia Newton-John News

SYDNEY, AUSTRALIA - FEBRUARY 16: Olivia Newton-John performs during Fire Fight Australia at ANZ Stadium on February 16, 2020 in Sydney, Australia. (Photo by Cole Bennetts/Getty Images) Cole Bennetts/Getty Images

The world is mourning the loss of Olivia Newton-John on Monday afternoon.

The longtime singer, songwriter, actress and activist died at the age of 73 on Monday.

Newton-John, perhaps best known for her role in "Grease," died following a decade-long battle with breast cancer.

Tributes are pouring in from fans across the world, including several from the sports world.

"Among my greatest wishes was that, someday, I would meet Olivia Newton-John, and tell her that I saw Grease six times in the Summer of '78 because of her, and that I was always happier after hearing her sing anything. She was a lifetime favorite. This is hard to take. RIP," David Aldridge wrote.

"Rest In Peace, Olivia Newton-John," Rex Chapman wrote.

"OLIVIA NEWTON JOHN I LOVE YOU WITH ALL MY HEART BUBBA FOREVER," wrestler The Iron Sheik wrote.

Our thoughts are with Olivia's friends and family during this difficult time.

May she rest in peace.