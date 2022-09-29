Sports World Reacts To Heartbreaking Rapper Death News

CANBERRA, AUSTRALIA - APRIL 28: The Coolio set during Groovin The Moo 2019 on April 28, 2019 in Canberra, Australia. (Photo by Tracey Nearmy/Getty Images) Tracey Nearmy/Getty Images

The sports world has taken to social media to pay tribute to legendary rapper Coolio on Wednesday night.

Coolio, a beloved rapper, record producer, and actor, died at the age of 59 on Wednesday evening.

CNN confirmed the news.

"Coolio, the ’90s rapper who lit up the music charts with hits like “Gangsta’s Paradise” and “Fantastic Voyage,” has died, his friend and manager Jarez Posey, told CNN. He was 59.

Posey said Coolio died in the afternoon hours local time in Los Angles on Wednesday."

The sports world is heartbroken over the tough news on Wednesday night.

Our thoughts are with Coolio's friends and family members during this difficult time.

May he rest in peace.