Look: Sports World Reacts To Herschel Walker Son News

ATHENS, GA - SEPTEMBER 11: Former running back Herschel Walker for the Georgia Bulldogs on the sidelines against the UAB Blazers in the first half at Sanford Stadium on September 11, 2021 in Athens, Georgia. (Photo by Brett Davis/Getty Images)

On Monday, a report came out that said Herschel Walker got a woman pregnant in 2009 and paid for her abortion. This news sparked a fiery response from his son, Christian.

Christian Walker decided to call out his father on Twitter for "living a life of destroying other peoples lives." His comments were telling to say the least.

"I know my mom and I would really appreciate if my father Herschel Walker stopped lying and making a mockery of us," Christian Walker tweeted. "You’re not a “family man” when you left us to bang a bunch of women, threatened to kill us, and had us move over 6 times in 6 months running from your violence.

"I don’t care about someone who has a bad past and takes accountability. But how DARE YOU LIE and act as though you’re some 'moral, Christian, upright man.' You’ve lived a life of DESTROYING other peoples lives. How dare you."

Unsurprisingly, these tweets from Walker have gone viral.

"Herschel Walker’s right-wing influencer son is going off on him right now," Philip DeFranco tweeted. "Holy s--t."

"Herschel Walker’s son said tonight that he and his mother had to move six times in six months because of his father’s domestic violence," Rex Chapman said in response to Walker's social media activity. "Herschel Walker is running for Senate. Mitch McConnell’s idea."

Don Lewis had the following reaction: "Given his son Christian's social media tonight, will Herschel Walker withdraw from the campaign? Should he?"

Herschel Walker addressed these allegations during an interview with Sean Hannity.

"I can tell you right now, I never asked anyone to get an abortion," Walker told Hannity. "I never paid for an abortion."

Walker is running for Senate in Georgia.