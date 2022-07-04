Sports World Reacts To Hot Dog Contest Protestor Video

Joey Chestnut polished off 63 hot dogs in 10 minutes to capture his 15th Nathan's Hot Dog Eating Contest title. But the story of the day might've been what happened around dog No. 17.

In the midst of the competition, a protestor attempted to step to the center of the stage, which Chestnut was having no part of.

The sports world reacted to Chestnut's takedown of the activist across social media.

"16th hot dog title [check]. Won by 20+ dogs [check]. Hobbled with injured leg [check]. Bodybagged protestor mid contest [check]. Joey Chestnut the GOAT," tweeted Will Brinson.

"Holy [expletive] Joey Chestnut tackled a protestor in the middle of the competition? I take back all my criticisms, best competition in the world USA Number 1," another user said.

"Joey Chestnut just reached a new level of icon," said Ross Bolen. "Housing a glizzy while choking out a protestor is the most American thing you can do."

"Holy [expletive] they should’ve added 10 to his count for this one arm choke from Joey Chestnut on a protestor."

Some additional fireworks on this fourth of July.