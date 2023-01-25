Sports World Reacts To Hulk Hogan's Bizarre Announcement

CULVER CITY, CA - AUGUST 01: Wrestler Hulk Hogan arrives at the Comedy Central Roast Of David Hasselhoff held at Sony Pictures Studios on August 1, 2010 in Culver City, California. The "Comedy Central Roast of David Hasselhoff" will air on Sunday, August 15, 2010 at 10:00 p.m. ET/PT. (Photo by Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images)

WWE legend Hulk Hogan gave the wider sports world quite a scare a few moments ago. Thankfully, everything is fine.

Earlier this afternoon, Hogan took to Twitter with one word: "Help." Fans immediately began to express concern that the wrestling icon might be in some distress and began asking him to elaborate.

But as it turns out, the Hulkster was just having a little bit of toilet trouble. A few minutes later, he posted a photo of himself and some of his WWE friends posing for a picture at the recent Raw 30th anniversary episode.

After that he took to Twitter and announced that he had run out of toilet paper:

"I ran out of toilet paper brother,help!!!!!!!!" Hogan wrote.

Hogan has since deleted both tweets:

The WWE legend probably realized that people were taking the tweets the wrong way and rightfully so. Too many people have made the kinds of calls for help on Twitter that Hogan made but with far less funny results.

All is well that ends well though. Hulk made a little mistake on Twitter and he had the presence of mind to fix it before too many people starting getting worried about him.

Hogan appeared on Raw this past Monday to help celebrate 30 years since the WWE's flagship show launched, kicking it off with his longtime friend "The Mouth of the South" Jimmy Hart.