Sports World Reacts To Indiana Player's Emotional Video

An Indiana men's basketball player did one heck of a good deed for his sister over Christmas.

Anthony Leal, who's a forward for the Hoosiers, used his NIL money to pay off his sister's student loans. He gave her a card and wrote in it that he would be helping her out while also saying how much she means to him.

She then came up to Leal and gave him a massive hug to thank him for this gesture.

Here's the video:

Sports fans couldn't help but smile after watching this video.

"Anyone who has opposed name, image, and likeness should give this a watch. Generations of athletes were prevented by the NCAA from having these moments. It’s great to see our college athletes lift their families up. Beautiful moment. Thank you, Anthony Neal!" another tweet read.

That's one way to give back to someone who has been there for everything.

Well done, Anthony!