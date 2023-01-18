Sports World Reacts To IndyCar Driver Announcement

MADISON, IL - JUNE 05: An IndyCar Series logo is seen in the pedestrian tunnel during the NASCAR Cup Series Inaugural Enjoy Illinois 300 Presented by TicketSmarter on June 5, 2022, at World Wide Technology Raceway at Gateway in Madison, Illinois. (Photo by Michael Allio/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images) Icon Sportswire/Getty Images

The IndyCar Series may not have the high-profile drivers that their Formula 1 rivals have, but the racing series has one thing that F1 probably never will: The coolest name of a driver in the history of racing.

On Wednesday, Dale Coyne Racing and Rick Ware Racing announced the signing of Sting Ray Robb as their final driver for the 2023 IndyCar Series. Robb is coming off a successful second season on the Indy Lights circuit that saw him finish second overall with one win and eight podium finishes in 14 races.

But while Robb is more than qualified to compete in the IndyCar series, fans just can't get over what a cool name he has. And yes, it's his actual, legal name and not just a nickname.

The wider sports world is practically rejoicing at such an awesome name and some believe the name alone is a reason to root for him this year.

Sting Ray Robb has been racing since he was a child and has been a professional on several major circuits including the NASCAR K&N Pro Series West.

Robb found his niche in the Indy circuit though, winning the 2020 Indy Pro 2000 Championship title and earning promotion to Indy Lights the following year.

Now he gets to compete in the biggest open-wheel circuit in America.

The whole world may learn to know the name Sting Ray Robb before too long.