When former NBA guard J.R. Smith went back to school, he set a goal for himself to land a 4.0 GPA. On Tuesday, Smith thought he fell short but ultimately was surprised with some good news.

Grades are in! 4.0 ✅ 🤲🏾😊🥳🎁⛳️ I’m going FU$&@ing NUTTTTTSSSSSS!!! pic.twitter.com/kGnknVEiIq — JR Smith (@TheRealJRSmith) December 14, 2021

“Grades are in!” Smith tweeted. “4.0… I’m going FU$&@ing NUTTTTTSSSSSS!!!”

The NBA champion enrolled at North Carolina A&T and walked-on to the school’s golf team earlier this year. Since then, Smith’s schooling has gained quite the following. With many NBA fans cheering Smith on in this next phase of his life.

Man this the best story of 2021 https://t.co/eUQE5u7jvi — Alex (@ajswanson94) December 14, 2021

“Man this is the best story of 2021,” one fan said.

As well you should be @TheRealJRSmith – that which you are accomplishing is magnificent, that you are sharing your story and thus inspiring others is magnificent – yay you – now go celebrate with some ice cream – and hi. https://t.co/OiGSjkemLz — Amy Trask (@AmyTrask) December 14, 2021

“As well you should be,” said CBS Sports’ Amy Trask. “That which you are accomplishing is magnificent, that you are sharing your story and thus inspiring others is magnificent – yay you – now go celebrate with some ice cream – and hi.”

The content we need. https://t.co/TCJVbQoQoG — Nicholas Aylward (@nick_aylward) December 14, 2021

“The content we need,” replied another fan.

this is my favorite sports-adjacent story of the year. Everything about it is dope as hell. Congrats, JR 😤 https://t.co/vj2TTo9igH — Justin Tinsley (@JustinTinsley) December 14, 2021

“This is my favorite sports-adjacent story of the year,” said The Undefeated’s Justin Tinsley. “Everything about it is dope as hell. Congrats, JR.”