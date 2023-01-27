Sports World Reacts To Jake Paul, Tommy Fury Announcement

MIAMI, FLORIDA - JANUARY 30: Jake Paul celebrates with his brother, Logan, after defeating AnEsonGib in a first round knockout during their fight at Meridian at Island Gardens on January 30, 2020 in Miami, Florida. (Photo by Michael Reaves/Getty Images)

The war of words between YouTuber-turned-boxer Jake Paul and boxer Tommy Fury has been going on for ages. But we're now just a few weeks from the feud finally being settled in the ring.

On Friday, Paul announced that he has finalized a deal to fight Fury on February 26 in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia. Taking to Twitter this morning, "The Problem Child" called out Fury and said he's planning a trip to London to confront him and his famous brothers.

"Tommy has no excuses now…Baby’s born. Money’s massive. Immigration no issue. Tyson promises he & Papa will make Tommy retire from boxing & change his last name if he can’t beat the YouTuber. Tmw I’m coming to London to look at all 3 Fury’s in the eye & shake on that promise," Paul tweeted.

Fans are hyped for the fight, as is his brother Logan, with everyone quickly picking sides in the prize fight:

23-year-old Tommy Fury is the younger brother of world heavyweight boxing champion Tyson Fury and is a rising star in the boxing world, boasting an 8-0 record with four knockouts.

Jake Paul made his professional boxing debut in 2020 and boasts wins over some former MMA superstars such as former UFC champions Anderson Silva and Tyron Woodley. He is 6-0 as a professional with four knockouts, though none have come against professional boxers.

The two have scheduled bouts two previous times before since 2021, but Fury withdrew from the first fight due to an injury and from the second fight due to travel issues.

Who will win the fight?