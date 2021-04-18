Sports World Reacts To Jake Paul’s Questionable Knockout

The Spun

Jake Paul boxing against Ben Askren.ATLANTA, GEORGIA - APRIL 17: Jake Paul celebrates after defeating Ben Askren in their cruiserweight bout during Triller Fight Club at Mercedes-Benz Stadium on April 17, 2021 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Al Bello/Getty Images for Triller)

Jake Paul secured a technical knockout in his third professional fight, though many are skeptical of the legitimacy of it.

The former YouTube star turned professional fighter took down former MMA star Ben Askren in a PPV fight on Saturday evening.

Paul, 24, knocked down Askren, 36, in the first round of their fight on Saturday night. While Askren was able to get off of the mat, the referee called the match.

Here’s the ringside view of the deciding blow:

This was Paul’s third professional fight. He improved to 3-0 with three knockouts.

“It’s been four months. I’ve been in training camp every day,” Paul said on Triller following the fight. “I deserved that s—. This is the craziest moment of my life.

“I told y’all I was going to do it in the first round. I told y’all I’m a real fighter. I don’t know how many times I’ve got to prove myself this is for real.”

Not everyone is buying Paul as a fighter, though.

Some are questioning if Askren was fully motivated.

Regardless of the circumstances, though, Paul is now 3-0 as a professional fighter. It will be interesting to see who he’s matched up against next.


