Sports World Reacts To Jake Paul’s Questionable Knockout

Jake Paul secured a technical knockout in his third professional fight, though many are skeptical of the legitimacy of it.

The former YouTube star turned professional fighter took down former MMA star Ben Askren in a PPV fight on Saturday evening.

Paul, 24, knocked down Askren, 36, in the first round of their fight on Saturday night. While Askren was able to get off of the mat, the referee called the match.

Here’s the ringside view of the deciding blow:

This was Paul’s third professional fight. He improved to 3-0 with three knockouts.

“It’s been four months. I’ve been in training camp every day,” Paul said on Triller following the fight. “I deserved that s—. This is the craziest moment of my life.

“I told y’all I was going to do it in the first round. I told y’all I’m a real fighter. I don’t know how many times I’ve got to prove myself this is for real.”

Not everyone is buying Paul as a fighter, though.

Some are questioning if Askren was fully motivated.

This how Ben Askren feeling on the inside after that rigged fight with Jake Paul pic.twitter.com/UcLguGKDsN — Weekly Newsical (@WeeklyNewsical) April 18, 2021

This Jake Paul fight was the most rigged thing I’ve ever watched . Lmao — GUAPDAD 4000 (@guapdad4000) April 18, 2021

The Jake Paul fight was rigged and/or Askren didn’t care. This is what Askren can overcome when he’s trying, nothing on the planet can convince me that punch got him Really good money making scheme though pic.twitter.com/SbG7P3wAPt — Zealand (@theoldzealand) April 18, 2021

Ben Askren with a funny response when asked about the ridicule he's going to get after being KOd by Jake Paul… [📽️ @Triller] pic.twitter.com/7o6b0TRy8k — Michael Benson (@MichaelBensonn) April 18, 2021

There is something lowkey inspiring about Jake Paul making enough money to just drop everythng and pay everyone around him to act like he's a professional boxer and then pay people he's certain he can KO to fight him a couple times a year. He's playing make-believe for a living. — Robbie Fox (@RobbieBarstool) April 18, 2021

Regardless of the circumstances, though, Paul is now 3-0 as a professional fighter. It will be interesting to see who he’s matched up against next.