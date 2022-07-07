Sports World Reacts To James Caan's Death

James Caan during 20th Annual American Cinematheque Award Honoring Al Pacino at Beverly Hilton Hotel in Beverly Hills, California, United States. (Photo by E. Charbonneau/WireImage for American Cinematheque) E. Charbonneau/Getty Images

Legendary Hollywood actor James Caan passed away today at the age of 82. He leaves behind a legacy that extends into the sports world as well as stardom in TV and film.

Caan is most well-known for his portrayal of Sonny Corleone in 1972's The Godfather. He received an Oscar nomination for the performance.

But two years before, Caan portrayed the Chicago Bears legend Brian Piccolo in the movie Brian's Song, for which he earned his first Emmy nomination. In the 1980s, he started coaching children's sports in between acting jobs.

Fans from all walks of life have taken to Twitter to mourn the loss of the Hollywood icon. His roles in The Godfather, Elf, A Bridge Too Far and Las Vegas are on people's minds right now.

James Caan was born and raised in the Bronx and attended Michigan State for two years of college before transferring to Hofstra. While at Hofstra, he was classmates with future Godfather director Francis Ford Coppola, but never graduated.

Caan went into acting, appearing on Broadway shows before making his debut in television and later movies. His first starring role came in the 1965 auto-racing movie Red Line 7000.

His first collaboration with Francis Ford Coppola came in 1969's The Rain People, where he played a brain-damaged football player alongside future Godfather co-star Robert Duvall.

In the decades after The Godfather, Caan would appear in dozens of movies and television shows, and in a wide range of roles.

Our hearts go out to James Caan's family and loved ones.