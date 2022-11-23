Sports World Reacts To Japan's Stunning Win Over Germany

DOHA, QATAR - NOVEMBER 23: Japan players celebrate the 2-1 win during the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 Group E match between Germany and Japan at Khalifa International Stadium on November 23, 2022 in Doha, Qatar. (Photo by Stuart Franklin/Getty Images) Stuart Franklin/Getty Images

In the second-biggest upset of the 2022 FIFA World Cup thus far, four-time World Cup champion Germany was stunned by 24th-ranked Japan in an instant classic.

Germany were heavy favorites in this game, and took the lead in the 33rd minute on a penalty kick from Ilkay Gundogan. For the better part of the next 45 minutes, Germany would be in complete control and seemed like they would cruise to victory.

Then in the 75th minute, Japan's super-sub Ritsu Doan scored the equalizer off a deflected cross from German goalkeeper Manuel Neuer. But Japan weren't content to settle for a draw and in the 83rd minute, Takuma Asano found the game-winner with a dazzling strike at a seemingly impossible angle.

Despite seven minutes of extra time, Germany couldn't equalize and suffered a shocking opening loss.

The wider sports world is in absolute shock over this incredible result. Some are saying that it's further proof that the best of the best are in the World Cup:

The only reason we can't dub this the biggest World Cup upset is because Saudi Arabia beat them to the punch. Yesterday Saudi Arabia had a similar 2-1 comeback win, but over Lionel Messi and Argentina.

But today is Japan's day and the Samurai Blue are now firmly in control of their own destiny. A win over Costa on Sunday would see them through to the Round of 16 for the second World Cup in a row.

Japan have never reached the knockout stage in back-to-back World Cups. But after today's upset, it's clear that they can play with anyone.