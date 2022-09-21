Sports World Reacts To Jeff Bezos Ownership Rumors

SEATTLE, WA - JUNE 18: Amazon.com founder and CEO Jeff Bezos presents the company's first smartphone, the Fire Phone, on June 18, 2014 in Seattle, Washington. The much-anticipated device is available for pre-order today and is available exclusively with AT&T service. (Photo by David Ryder/Getty Images)

There could be a reality where Jeff Bezos is the owner of a sports franchise.

The Phoenix Suns are going to be for sale pretty soon after owner Robert Sarver said on Wednesday that he's starting the process of selling the team.

Ramona Shelbourne went on ESPN on Wednesday to discuss who could have interest in buying the team and she said that Bezos was one of the names out there.

Bezos currently owns Amazon, which is one of the biggest companies in the world.

Sports fans are a bit mixed when it comes to seeing Bezos as a potential team owner.

If Bezos does try and put a bid in for the team, this would be the second sport that he'd be involved in.

Amazon already owns the exclusive rights to Thursday Night Football after agreeing to a deal last year.

We'll have to see if Bezos' interest is serious or not.