Sports World Reacts To Jeff Van Gundy’s Blunt Message

Former NBA head coach turned analyst Jeff Van Gundy isn’t known to hold anything back on broadcasts. The veteran announcer certainly didn’t hold anything back on Friday night.

The NBA has more than 90 percent of its league vaccinated, though there remains a couple of notable holdouts – Kyrie Irving and Bradley Beal, among others.

A common point from the unvaccinated crowd has been that they are “doing their own research.” Van Gundy had a blunt message for that crowd on Friday night.

“You know what drives me crazy? ‘I’m doing my own research.’ I would like someone to answer this: What does that look like? You doing your own research? Are you doing studies yourself? Are you in lab nightly? I don’t understand what that means,” Van Gundy said.

“Doing your own research means you read a lot of articles until you find one that fits your narrative. Even if that one represents only .05% of what all doctors and scientists have concluded,” one fan responded.

“It means he is being as diligent he can be with his own health/life. He’s not going to just accept what government or strangers say just because they said it,” another fan added.

Clearly, this is unfortunately something that not everyone is going to agree on. How much it impacts the 2021-22 NBA regular season remains to be seen.

However, we’re moving toward Irving being forced to miss all of the Nets home games this season.

Nets coach Steve Nash says, as of now, team is operating under assumption that Kyrie Irving won’t be available for home games due to local vaccination ordinance. As he has said previously when asked about Irving, Nash notes that things can change at any moment. — Ian Begley (@IanBegley) October 10, 2021

The NBA’s 2021-22 regular season is set to begin next week.

It’s shaping up to be a very interesting year…