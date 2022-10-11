Sports World Reacts To Jena Sims' Racy Wedding Photos

Earlier this summer, star golfer Brooks Koepka and his model partner Jena Sims tied the knot.

In a lavish ceremony, Koepka and Sims married in front of family and plenty of celebrities. But it was what happened before they got dressed for the wedding that is making headlines now.

Months later, Sims posted a series of photos of the couple in their underwear before putting on their respective outfits.

Jena posted the photo with a simple question: who wore it better?

Some fans don't think it's a fair question given the fact Koepka wasn't wearing the same thing.

"Well he wasn’t wearing the same lingerie so not a fair comparison," one fan said sarcastically.

"He is hard at work steaming his outfit. Meanwhile, you are hard at weeerkinnn it," another fan said.

"White underwear is always a risk Brooks," another fan joked.

Both Brooks and Jena nailed their photoshoots ahead of the wedding.