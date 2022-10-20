Sports World Reacts To JJ Redick's Controversial Opinion

PHILADELPHIA, PA - MARCH 02: ESPN analyst JJ Redick looks on prior to the game between the New York Knicks and Philadelphia 76ers at the Wells Fargo Center on March 2, 2022 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Mitchell Leff/Getty Images) Mitchell Leff/Getty Images

During Thursday's episode of NBA Countdown, ESPN analyst J.J. Redick unveiled a controversial opinion about LeBron James and the Los Angeles Lakers.

Redick said that instead of nitpicking the Lakers' deficiencies, this season should be about celebrating James' "individual greatness." James will likely pass Kareem Abdul-Jabbar as the NBA's all-time leading scorer at some point this year.

"We should treat [The Lakers] season as a celebration of LeBron's individual greatness... Spending all day everyday talking about their deficiencies, that's not great," he said.

The NBA world took to Twitter to react to this take from Redick.

"One day into the season. This is legitimately one of the most pathetic things I’ve heard in a long time," one fan wrote.

Just dont talk about em period. Bad teams arent supposed to get coverage," another added.

"No way this is the talking point for team with Bron and AD after one game," another said.

The Lakers fell to the defending-champion Golden State Warriors 123-109 on opening night. LeBron and his struggling squad will look to bounce back with a matchup against the Los Angeles Clippers later this evening.