Sports World Reacts To Joe Biden, Brittney Griner Development

WASHINGTON, DC - JULY 13: U.S. President Joe Biden walks across the South Lawn as he returns to the White House on July 13, 2021 in Washington, DC. Biden traveled to Philadelphia where he delivered a speech about protecting the right to vote at the National Constitution Center. (Photo by Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images)

President Joe Biden signed an executive order this Tuesday that'll allow the United States to impose sanctions on countries that hold citizens captive abroad.

The timing of this decision is probably not a coincidence. WNBA star Brittney Griner was detained in Russia in February and there's no timetable for her release.

In fact, Griner recently plead guilty to her drug charges. If she's convicted, she could face up to 10 years in prison.

The Biden administration has taken a lot of heat over the past few months because it has been unable to negotiate Griner's release.

Although the hope is that this executive order will help the United States deal with countries like Russia, there are plenty of doubters.

Griner was arrested because she had cannabis oil in her luggage at an airport near Moscow.

Last week, Griner's lawyer gave the court a U.S. doctor's letter stating that the WNBA star should use medical cannabis to treat chronic pain.

The next hearing for Griner is currently scheduled for July 26.