Sports World Reacts To Joe Biden's Unfortunate Bicycle Accident

WASHINGTON, DC - JULY 13: U.S. President Joe Biden walks across the South Lawn as he returns to the White House on July 13, 2021 in Washington, DC. Biden traveled to Philadelphia where he delivered a speech about protecting the right to vote at the National Constitution Center. (Photo by Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images)

President Joe Biden was enjoying a pleasant bike ride near his beach house on Saturday morning. Unfortunately, it came to a tumultuous end.

While approaching a group of supporters and apparent reporters, Biden began to slow down. After coming to a complete stop, the President tried to dismount, but his foot got caught.

Biden then came crashing down to the asphalt. Those nearby quickly came to his aid.

The entire ordeal was caught on video.

Fortunately, he didn't sustain any injuries.

A White House official released the following statement, courtesy of Nikki Schwab of the Daily Mail:

"As the President said, his foot got caught on the pedal while dismounting and he is fine. No medical attention is needed. The President looks forward to spending the rest of the day with his family."

It's incredibly fortunate Biden, 79, didn't suffer an injury on Saturday morning.

Also, this is pretty relatable for a lot of people.

"To be fair, if there were this many people clamoring for me while I was riding my bike, I’d fall way less gracefully," said Teri Carter.

"I hope I’m 80 and still biking tbh but given that he’s fine, this is objectively funny, come on," said Justin Hokanson.

"Glad the President is ok but I honestly feel this having to work Saturdays," said Abraar Karan.

We're certainly glad the President is okay.

We hope Biden enjoys the rest of the weekend spending time with his family.