Sports World Reacts To Joe Buck’s Performance Tonight

On Thursday night, the Minnesota Vikings hosted the Pittsburgh Steelers in a battle of fringe playoff teams looking for a big win.

Unfortunately for the fans watching at home, only one team decided to show up. The Vikings boat-raced the Steelers for much of the first quarter while gashing the defense through the air and on the ground.

With the Vikings taking care of business, play-by-play man Joe Buck had a few harsh words for the Steelers defense. To be fair, there were no positives for the Steelers to take from the first half.

“Joe Buck: ‘This Defense just hasn’t showed up yet.’ I beg to differ, Joe. It has showed up. And this exactly is it,” Steelers reporter Tim Benz said.

Other fans are wondering if the Steelers horrible play or Joe Buck announcing is the worst part of tonight’s game.

“Not sure which is worse: the Steelers play or Joe Buck announcing?” another fan said.

While there were plenty of negative comments, one analyst noted that Buck has a little edge to him when he has a team to root against.

“Joe Buck is at his absolute best when he’s mad at a team,” the analyst said, likely talking about the Steelers.

Pittsburgh trails Minnesota by a score of 23-0.