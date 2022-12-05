Sports World Reacts To Joey Chestnut's Shocking Loss

NEW YORK, NY - JULY 04: Joey Chestnut reacts after competing during the annual Nathan's Hot Dog Eating Contest on July 4, 2018 in the Coney Island neighborhood of the Brooklyn borough of New York City. Joey Chestnut won the contest, eating a Coney Island record 74 hot dogs in 10 minutes. (Photo by Eduardo Munoz Alvarez/Getty Images)

Joey Chestnut lost a big-time winning streak over the weekend.

Chestnut, who's most famous for always winning the National Hot Dog Eating Contest, lost his crown when it comes to eating shrimp at the St. Elmo Shrimp Eating Competition.

He ended up finishing in fourth place, which gave him his first loss in the event in eight years. He lost to Geoffrey Esper, who consumed 16 pounds and six ounces of Shrimp in eight minutes.

Sports fans are stunned that Chestnut lost this competition.

Chestnut will have to get his mojo back for the next eating contest that he participates in.

He's not used to losing, after all.